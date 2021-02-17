Insula (ISLA) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Insula has a total market capitalization of $352,901.84 and approximately $5,119.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insula has traded up 145.1% against the US dollar. One Insula token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00082487 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002279 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,724 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.