Insureum One Day Trading Volume Tops $289,247.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Insureum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $289,247.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.51 or 0.00886013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.66 or 0.05055327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.