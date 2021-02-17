INT Chain Price Hits $0.0240 (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.00855342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00045768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.12 or 0.04925640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00044460 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

