Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

