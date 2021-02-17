Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

IFCZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

