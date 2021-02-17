Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.42

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.42 and last traded at C$143.94, with a volume of 170554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$146.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFC. Desjardins raised Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.59 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$144.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

