Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

