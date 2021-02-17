Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.34

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.34 and last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 910657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.