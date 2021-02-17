Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FIL Ltd owned 0.40% of Intel worth $809,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Intel by 32.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 13,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 261,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 827,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

