Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 224,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Intel worth $203,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. 761,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,612,996. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

