Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 694,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $250.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

