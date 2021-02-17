Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $65,251.44 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $65,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36.

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $175,946.40.

On Monday, January 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $174,859.28.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

