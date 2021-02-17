Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after buying an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ICE stock opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.