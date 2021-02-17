Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,809 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 114,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

