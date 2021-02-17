Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,009,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

