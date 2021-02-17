International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $119.80. 47,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

