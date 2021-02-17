International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,227,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 335,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,929,000 after acquiring an additional 58,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,339.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.03.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

