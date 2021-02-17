International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 1719266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of C$22.60 million and a P/E ratio of -10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,388.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About International Lithium Corp. (ILC.V) (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. The company holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

