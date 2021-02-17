International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Stock Price Up 23.5%

International Montoro Resources Inc. (CVE:IMT) shares rose 23.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,917,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 624% from the average daily volume of 264,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.54.

International Montoro Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, gold, PGE, and rare earth elements. It focuses on exploring projects located in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada.

