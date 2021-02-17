International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,750 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock worth $2,071,350. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

