Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $4.78. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 8,288 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

