Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.93.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

