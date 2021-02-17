Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.93.

ITPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

