Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.22

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $32.83. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 170,809 shares.

IPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $429.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

