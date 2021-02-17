Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.75. Intrinsyc Technologies shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 4,720 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.07 million and a P/E ratio of -54.69.

About Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC)

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

