Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam Sells 1,485 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $11.89 on Wednesday, reaching $780.06. 372,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,816. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $739.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

