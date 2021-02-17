Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

ISRG stock traded down $15.50 on Wednesday, hitting $776.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $785.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

