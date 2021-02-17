Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath Sells 655 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jamie Samath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08.

ISRG stock traded down $11.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $780.06. 372,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,816. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $739.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $128,409,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

