Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $12.98. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 83,122 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBE. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

