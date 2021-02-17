Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 65,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89.

