Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,425. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

