Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. 22,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 7,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) by 690.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.50% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

