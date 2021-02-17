Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,496 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 16.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bell Bank owned about 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $108,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 86,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,755,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $332.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

