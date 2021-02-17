Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Titan Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 15.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,290,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.32. 1,215,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,012,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

