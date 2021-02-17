Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 10.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.86. 1,749,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,012,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.21.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.