Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.35. 3,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 3.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

