Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)’s share price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.13 and last traded at $84.78. 1,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

