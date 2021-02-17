Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

