Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 17th (BB, BBD.B, BDRFY, BURL, EEFT, EMRAF, JBL, RAD, RARE, RRR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 17th:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy, including strong channel partnerships, to drive long-term sustainable growth. The company has secured more than 500 million endpoints. Its Spark business is witnessing strong demand. BlackBerry has inked a deal with Amazon Web Services for a cloud-connected software platform that is likely to redefine the dynamics of the automotive industry. QNX design wins and significant partnerships like that with Baidu bode well. However, the company is facing macro headwinds in the auto and other embedded sectors. High research and development expenses for new product introductions and technological obsolescence are major headwinds. Due to uncertainties related to the pandemic, BlackBerry did not provide detailed financial outlook for fiscal 2021.”

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to an underperform rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $276.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Burlington Stores have underperformed the industry in a year. Although the company reported better-than-expected results during third-quarter fiscal 2020, its top line continued to decline year over year. The top line declined year over year mainly owing to soft comparable-store sales. Sales trends were challenging in August due to a deficiency in inventory levels and late back-to-school purchases. Management also stated that the fourth quarter was off to a weak start with comps declining low-double digits through Nov 24. Nonetheless, it saw early encouraging signs with respect to Burlington 2.0 Off-Price Full Potential Strategy. This strategy focuses on improving the execution of the off-price model. Going ahead, it continues to plan the business conservatively, with a focus on tight control over liquidity, inventory and costs.”

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Euronet’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company’s strong position is backed by constant expansions through strategic acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise it well for growth. While the EFT segment has been driven by its steady focus on deploying more technology products across extended markets, the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from favorable growth of the physical and digital distribution channels. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. A strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash balance bodes well. However, its high expenses are likely to weigh on margins. Its poor return on equity bothers. Its earnings of $1.11 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.2% but declined 32% year over year.”

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jabil’s top line is expected to benefit from contract wins in healthcare, automotive, cloud and 5G. Improving end-market diversification is also noteworthy as this boosts investors’ confidence in the company’s ability to increase earnings and revenues. Moreover, the company’s efforts to optimize manufacturing footprint are expected to drive profits. Shares of Jabil have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has ample liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities in the long haul. However, soft demand due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis is expected to dent top-line growth in the near term. Moreover, supply-chain constraints are expected to hurt Jabil’s operations, resulting in lower top-line growth. Further, Jabil operates in a highly competitive environment which is expected to hurt prospects.”

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Rite Aid outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Strength in Elixir, rise in pharmacy sales and robust online business aided results. Also, solid sales in the Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments boosted the top line. Rise in same-store prescription count, higher front-end sales along with cost-cutting actions also contributed to quarterly growth. Some other notable efforts include improving product mix, revamping more than 700 stores, launching three new Store of the Future prototypes and integrating two legacy PBMs. Further, the company redesigned its website and mobile app. Growth in Medicare Part D membership also bodes well. However, rising COVID-19 related costs and weakness in gross margins remain concerns.”

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx reported a narrower loss year over year and sales surpassed the year-ago quarter’s figure in the fourth quarter of 2020.The company’s drug, Crysvita, continued to drive sales. In June 2020, the company received two FDA approvals —Dojolvi (UX007) for fatty acid oxidation disorders and the other for label expansion of Crysvitain tumor-induced osteomalacia. The approvals will continue to drive sales in future quarters. It continues to advance three gene-therapy clinical programs, DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia, DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency and UX701 for Wilson disease. However, being a new commercial company with lower revenues, any setback could flare up operating expenses and increase the need for additional quarters. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line declined 25.5% on a year-over-year basis primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the bottom line rose significantly year over year. Notably, the company is benefitting from initiatives, such as, streamlining of operations, optimization of marketing initiatives as well as renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Going forward, the company expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Even though the company resumed operations at majority of its gaming properties, traffic is expected to be affected by the social-distancing protocols.”

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

