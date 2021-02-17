Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (A, AC, ADSK, AEGN, AEM, BATS, BRKR, BTE, BYD, CAE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $148.00.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC)

had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$27.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $342.00 to $360.00.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $26.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$122.00. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$115.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $65.00.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by Eight Capital to C$1.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$260.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$34.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital to C$50.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $61.00 to $83.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$1,700.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$1,760.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Eight Capital to C$13.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target raised by Truist from $86.00 to $101.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $103.00 to $120.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target raised by Truist from $135.00 to $180.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $208.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $310.00 to $430.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $12.00.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $167.00.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $145.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $451.00 to $484.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Truist from $367.00 to $525.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $490.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $535.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $340.00 to $450.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $38.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $197.00 to $203.00.

