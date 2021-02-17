Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 17th (A, AC, ADSK, AEGN, AEM, BATS, BRKR, BTE, BYD, CAE)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $148.00.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$27.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $342.00 to $360.00.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $26.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$122.00. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$115.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $65.00.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by Eight Capital to C$1.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$260.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$34.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $29.00.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James to C$120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital to C$50.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $61.00 to $83.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by Raymond James to C$1,700.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price cut by CIBC to C$1,760.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Eight Capital to C$13.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target raised by Truist from $86.00 to $101.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $33.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $103.00 to $120.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target raised by Truist from $135.00 to $180.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $208.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $310.00 to $430.00.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $12.00.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $167.00.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $145.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $3.50.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $451.00 to $484.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Truist from $367.00 to $525.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $490.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $535.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $340.00 to $450.00.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $38.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $197.00 to $203.00.

