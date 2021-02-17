Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM (NYSE: CDAY):

2/16/2021 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

2/11/2021 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

2/10/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

1/21/2021 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Ceridian HCM had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Ceridian HCM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

1/6/2021 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

12/28/2020 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

12/22/2020 – Ceridian HCM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,874,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,674,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 246,835 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

