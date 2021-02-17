Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for eHealth (EHTH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

2/2/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/1/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – eHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $200.00 to $100.00.

1/29/2021 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/4/2021 – eHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/23/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

EHTH stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.05. 6,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,499. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,541,000 after buying an additional 50,127 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after buying an additional 386,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after buying an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 59.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after buying an additional 313,513 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

