Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mimecast (MIME)

2/6/2021 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/4/2021 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $48.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Colliers Securities from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Mimecast is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/6/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/3/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/22/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

MIME opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 176.04, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at $381,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,950. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

