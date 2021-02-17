Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP):

2/16/2021 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Wednesday. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a twelve month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 52.84.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.