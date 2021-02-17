Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (ACA, ACH, ADMA, AGESY, AGPYY, ALBO, ALCO, ARCT, AUY, BHP)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 17th:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prothena reported encouraging results for the fourth quarter of 2020, wherein loss was narrower than expected while revenues beat expectations. The company’s pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab. The collaboration not only bolsters Prothena’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursements and milestone payments. Its collaboration deal with Bristol Myers to develop the pipeline utilizing Prothena’s expertise is also a positive. However, it earlier discontinued the development of lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its na rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its na rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$18.50 price target on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its na rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$23.50 price target on the stock.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

