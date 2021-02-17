Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (AEG, AMDUF, AMKBY, ANNSF, ASAZY, BKI, BOLIF, BYCBF, CFRUY, DBOEY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 17th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a positive rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $380.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Generac reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see robust demand for its home standby generators due to higher power outages, while the ‘Home as a Sanctuary’ trend gains traction. It has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. A diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a global customer base. It has the largest network of factory direct independent generator dealers in the industry in North America. However, the company faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research and development expenses hurt its margins. Soft demand from industrial consumers due to the pandemic mars its growth potential.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $186.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls fourth-quarter 2020 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed the consensus mark. The company is the sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers in the United States. Over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of Huntington Ingalls ships. Moreover, its significant backlog count indicates solid revenue growth for the company. However, COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption and volatility in the global capital markets, which has most probably increased the cost of capital for this stock. In January 2020, the Trump administration announced plans to expand its existing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum. This is likely to have hurt the company's growth prospects. Moreover, Huntington Ingalls' shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nikon’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings increased year over year despite declining top-line primarily due to negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The company witnessed sluggish demand for cameras due to the continuous shrinkage of the digital camera market. The trend is expected to continue in the rest of fiscal 2021. Recovering capital investments in semiconductor benefited results. This trend is also expected to continue in the near term, Healthcare space remained dull in both the bioscience and the ophthalmic diagnosis field. However, these are expected to recover in the near term. Nikon’s raised fiscal 2021 guidance still reflects massive top-line decline as well as rising losses. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $69.00.

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $52.00.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vulcan reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted EBITDA grew 4% despite a decline in revenues. Regardless of volume swings, Vulcan intends to improve 2021 unit profitability in aggregates. Improvement in pricing helped the company achieve 5% growth in industry-leading unit profitability and adjusted EBITDA (up 4.2%) in 2020. Prudent cost management and aggregates price growth helped Vulcan to drive margin expansion. Residential end markets remain a bright spot. The company is also benefiting from growth in heavy industrial projects such as data centers and warehouses. However, lower shipment is a cause of concern. Although it expects the trends to gradually improve through 2021, it expects aggregates shipments between down 2% and up 2% compared with 2020 levels.”

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy is well-poised to gain from its long-term investment and renewable power generation. Also, the company's expanding electric and natural gas customer base, along with new rates coming into effect are acting as tailwinds. The utility is targeting a dividend payout ratio of 60-70% and aims to increase its shareholder value by hiking its dividend rate 5-7%, annually. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. The company is focusing on clean energy and intends to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. However, its natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed toleaks and mechanical setbacks. Also, the company’s business activities are susceptible to cyber security risks, which might erase valuable data. Further, it is subject to environmental guidelines, which could flare up its operating costs.”

