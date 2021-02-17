Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (ASM, CAI, CELC, CRSP, CSOD, IPGP, JELD, KALA, NRIX, QGEN)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 17th:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $400.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $410.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

