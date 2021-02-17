Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 17th (ASM, CAI, CELC, CRSP, CSOD, IPGP, JELD, KALA, NRIX, QGEN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 17th:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $400.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $410.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

