Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $430.00.

2/11/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $419.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.

1/27/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $365.00 to $385.00.

1/20/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $391.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $423.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $408.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $334.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $370.00 to $419.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $391.00.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.23. 23,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $399.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.40 and its 200-day moving average is $292.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

