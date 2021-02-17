Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: ZFSVF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/12/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/11/2021 – Zurich Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of ZFSVF stock traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $418.50. 572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.04. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a twelve month low of $259.50 and a twelve month high of $447.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

