Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

2/11/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $88.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $109.46.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems Inc alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $283,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,771,127 shares of company stock worth $134,226,395 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.