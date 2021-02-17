Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,655 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,582% compared to the typical daily volume of 99 call options.

In related news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $558,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 207,404 shares of company stock worth $17,648,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,688,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACM Research by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,394,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACMR. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

ACMR opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.93 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

