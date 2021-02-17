Investors Buy Large Volume of Brightcove Call Options (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,192% compared to the average daily volume of 681 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after buying an additional 197,597 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Brightcove by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 11,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,656. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $794.93 million, a P/E ratio of -53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

